AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Short Interest Update

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 71,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

AEYE has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on AudioEye in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on AudioEye from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AudioEye by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 13,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AudioEye by 4,864.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in AudioEye by 86.4% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 75,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 34,905 shares during the last quarter. 16.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. AudioEye has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $7.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

