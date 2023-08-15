AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Short Interest Update

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 71,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
AEYE has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on AudioEye in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on AudioEye from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.
NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. AudioEye has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $7.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96.
AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.
