Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.10

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 24854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AESI

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

Atlas Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ben M. Brigham bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $168,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Energy Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 70,955 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,417,000. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.