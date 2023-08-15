Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Down 10.5% in July

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 56,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAME. TheStreet downgraded Atlantic American from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlantic American in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.19 million, a P/E ratio of 197.00 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.27 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.35%.

Atlantic American Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

