Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Stock Position Reduced by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,256 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Atkore worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Atkore by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 1.4% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $480,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,902.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ATKR stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.40. 113,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,407. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.43. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $164.76. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.45. Atkore had a return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $919.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atkore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.25.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

