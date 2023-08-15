Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) PT Lowered to $19.00 at JMP Securities

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho reduced their target price on Athira Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of ATHA opened at $2.80 on Friday. Athira Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $4.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $106.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.77.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Athira Pharma will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Gengos acquired 45,000 shares of Athira Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 65,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,036. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 80,012 shares of company stock worth $242,884. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHA. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,475,000. BML Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,144 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,350,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 470,519 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 1,200.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 322,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

