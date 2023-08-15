Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Short Interest Update

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 844,600 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 777,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Asure Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.11. 81,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,309. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $295.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ASUR. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Asure Software by 632.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Asure Software by 1,872.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Asure Software in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Asure Software in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

