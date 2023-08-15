AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Up to $4.37

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.37, but opened at $4.54. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 1,167,076 shares.
AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.58.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile
About AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.
Featured Stories
