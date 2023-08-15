AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Up to $4.37

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.37, but opened at $4.54. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 1,167,076 shares.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.58.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

About AST SpaceMobile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

