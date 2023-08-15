ASD (ASD) Hits Market Cap of $28.92 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. ASD has a total market cap of $28.92 million and $3.45 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ASD has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00019757 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017585 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013894 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,368.93 or 1.00038999 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04423963 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,486,263.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

