Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Shares Down 13.4%

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 13.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Aryzta in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aryzta Stock Down 13.4 %

About Aryzta

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80.

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers pastries, cookies, donuts, muffins, buns, bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked and morning goods, and savory and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products.

