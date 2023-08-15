Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Sells $41,196.24 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 5,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $41,196.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,121.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Arteris Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AIP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 75,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $238.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arteris during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Arteris by 24.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arteris by 203.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Arteris by 89.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

