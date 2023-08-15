Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 25,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Artelo Biosciences Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of Artelo Biosciences stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.01. 7,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,776. Artelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artelo Biosciences
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 73,819 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Artelo Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 1.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Artelo Biosciences Company Profile
Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating breast and prostate cancer, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, and anxiety disorders, including PTSD.
