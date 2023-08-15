Ark (ARK) Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last Week

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $51.56 million and approximately $18.34 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000263 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001870 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002835 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,941,520 coins and its circulating supply is 174,940,502 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.