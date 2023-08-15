Argent Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 156,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,751,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $144,641,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after buying an additional 652,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Garmin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after buying an additional 355,087 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Garmin by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 585,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,051,000 after buying an additional 330,487 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Garmin Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $102.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,697. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $108.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.