Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 6,065 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for about 3.1% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of United Rentals worth $90,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,676 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,604,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,137,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,152,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,719,000 after purchasing an additional 243,136 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Argus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.92.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $481.38. The company had a trading volume of 258,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.23 and a 1-year high of $492.21. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $439.39 and a 200-day moving average of $410.50.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.86 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

