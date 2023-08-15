Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 2,692 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 403,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle makes up about 1.9% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $53,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.77. 679,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,115. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.60 and a 1 year high of $184.33.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Bank of America downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.