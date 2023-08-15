Argent Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 71.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,549 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 2.5% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Applied Materials worth $73,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,164. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $153.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $118.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.