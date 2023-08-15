Argent Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 341.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Entegris by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ENTG traded down $2.17 on Tuesday, hitting $96.35. 199,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,998. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 162.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Entegris had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on ENTG. StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.91.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

