Argent Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $22,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Accenture by 872.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 131.6% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $308.39. 493,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,073. The business has a 50-day moving average of $312.59 and a 200-day moving average of $289.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $327.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. TD Cowen lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,073,756.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,073,756.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile



Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

