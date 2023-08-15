Argent Capital Management LLC Raises Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in OneMain by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 402.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.27. 402,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,454. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $48.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.71.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). OneMain had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.05%.

OMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.31.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

