Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases 93,863 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,863 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100,755 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,889,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,626 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.16. 1,480,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,808,808. The company has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $89.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.58 and a 200 day moving average of $80.03.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

