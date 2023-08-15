Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases 513 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Tempur Sealy International worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TPX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of TPX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.97. 547,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,048. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.06. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $47.17.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 90,462.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $2,693,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,229 shares in the company, valued at $5,202,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $4,561,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 924,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,154,267.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $2,693,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Further Reading

