Argent Capital Management LLC Has $41.67 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 659,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the quarter. Centene makes up approximately 1.4% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Centene worth $41,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Centene by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 247,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,630,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centene by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 653,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,325,000 after acquiring an additional 468,762 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Centene by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 46,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Centene by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Centene by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

Centene stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.48. The company had a trading volume of 676,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,581. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $97.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average of $67.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Centene

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.