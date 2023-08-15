Argent Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 541.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,238 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Fair Isaac worth $35,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after buying an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,139,000 after buying an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 219,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,099,000 after buying an additional 65,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $4.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $871.15. The company had a trading volume of 26,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,056. The company has a fifty day moving average of $814.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $745.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $389.83 and a 12 month high of $892.03.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,259,926.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,560 shares of company stock worth $1,998,018 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.57.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

