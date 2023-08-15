Argent Capital Management LLC Acquires 270 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $26,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 458.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.35.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.61. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

