Archer Investment Corp Sells 114 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 642 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $437.53 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $432.21 and a 200-day moving average of $325.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 227.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. UBS Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.21.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

