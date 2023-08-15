Archer Investment Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOG. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

Shares of VIOG opened at $100.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.79. The stock has a market cap of $571.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $86.64 and a 52 week high of $106.60.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

