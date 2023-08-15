Archer Investment Corp Purchases New Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 935 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 391.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $106.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.23. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.26 and a 1 year high of $115.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.51%.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

