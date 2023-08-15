Archer Investment Corp Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $307,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXON. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.91.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $206.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.20 and a beta of 0.88. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.31 and a 52 week high of $229.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38.

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total value of $5,191,107.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 290,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,185,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 22,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.12, for a total transaction of $4,422,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,556,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total value of $5,191,107.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 290,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,185,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 45,250 shares of company stock worth $8,735,200 and sold 54,458 shares worth $10,534,340. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

