Archer Investment Corp Makes New $104,000 Investment in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merchants Bancorp

In related news, Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $511,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

MBINM opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%.

(Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBINM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.