Archer Investment Corp Has $249,000 Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ MBB opened at $91.01 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $99.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.86.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2759 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

