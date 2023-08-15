Archer Investment Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KSS opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -465.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.46.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

