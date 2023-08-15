Archer Investment Corp Buys New Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $215,166.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,156,355.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $154.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $156.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.