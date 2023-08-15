Archer Investment Corp Buys 553 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,303 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DVN. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.21.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

