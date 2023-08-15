Archer Investment Corp Buys 500 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 36,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WY stock opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $37.37.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

