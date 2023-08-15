Archer Investment Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 256.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 29,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 735,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,653,000 after buying an additional 396,763 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 182,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 263.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 27,235 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SLQD opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average is $48.34. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $48.91.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

