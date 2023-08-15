Archer Investment Corp Acquires 1,780 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 483.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Rambus were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Rambus by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $54.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $68.54.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.99 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 40.38%. Rambus’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMBS. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

