Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 54.39% from the company’s previous close.

ACLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Arcellx from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Arcellx from $35.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Get Arcellx alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arcellx

Arcellx Stock Up 0.1 %

Insider Activity

ACLX stock opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of -0.69. Arcellx has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41.

In related news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,704 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $369,571.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at $657,493.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $369,571.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,493.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,491.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 332,468 shares of company stock worth $13,765,370. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in Arcellx by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,240,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Arcellx by 600.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 38.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Arcellx by 79.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.