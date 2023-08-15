Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG)

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,757 shares during the period. Great Elm Group accounts for about 2.0% of Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC owned 3.05% of Great Elm Group worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,480,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 286,270 shares in the last quarter.

Great Elm Group Price Performance

Shares of Great Elm Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,547. The company has a quick ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 22.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $2.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Great Elm Group

In other Great Elm Group news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,857,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,241.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 50,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,857,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,241.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason W. Reese purchased 243,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $487,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,011,479 shares in the company, valued at $12,022,958. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 576,051 shares of company stock worth $1,153,434 in the last three months. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

