Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG)

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,757 shares during the period. Great Elm Group accounts for about 2.0% of Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC owned 3.05% of Great Elm Group worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,480,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 286,270 shares in the last quarter.
Great Elm Group Price Performance
Shares of Great Elm Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,547. The company has a quick ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 22.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $2.49.
Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
