AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Short Interest Up 11.7% in July

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
AppTech Payments Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of AppTech Payments stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.75. 7,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,866. AppTech Payments has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.
About AppTech Payments
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AppTech Payments
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for AppTech Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppTech Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.