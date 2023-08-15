AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Short Interest Up 11.7% in July

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

AppTech Payments Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of AppTech Payments stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.75. 7,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,866. AppTech Payments has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.

About AppTech Payments

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant services offer financial processing for businesses to accept cashless payments, such as credit cards, automatic clearing house, and wireless payments.

