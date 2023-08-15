Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Chairman Glade M. Knight Purchases 5,000 Shares

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $75,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 573,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,636,752.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Shares of APLE stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.81. 912,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,773. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APLE. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 40,438 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.

