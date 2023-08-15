AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 463,900 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 521,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AppFolio Stock Performance

AppFolio stock traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.13. 25,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,398. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.67. AppFolio has a one year low of $93.02 and a one year high of $195.90.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $147.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.76 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.03%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AppFolio will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on APPF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AppFolio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AppFolio from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on AppFolio from $117.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total transaction of $131,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,823,000 after purchasing an additional 161,249 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

