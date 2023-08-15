Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.02 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $3.02 million and $512,621.76 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00041823 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00028833 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013701 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

