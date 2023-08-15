APENFT Achieves Market Capitalization of $320.36 Million (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. APENFT has a market capitalization of $320.36 million and $16.92 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APENFT token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, APENFT has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

APENFT Profile

APENFT launched on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,105,683,025,577 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT is a blockchain-based platform created by the APENFT Foundation for creating, buying, selling, and trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on the TRON and Ethereum networks. It enables ownership and trading of unique digital assets such as artwork, music, videos, and more. It also offers tools for artists and creators to mint and promote their own NFTs, as well as participate in community events and governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

