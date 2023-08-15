Anthony Casalena Sells 32,998 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 32,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,025,247.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,490,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,517,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Anthony Casalena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, Anthony Casalena sold 52,546 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $1,727,712.48.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Anthony Casalena sold 42,036 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,669.32.

On Thursday, July 6th, Anthony Casalena sold 57,483 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $1,771,051.23.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Anthony Casalena sold 37,515 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $1,122,073.65.

On Thursday, June 8th, Anthony Casalena sold 34,517 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $1,039,997.21.

Squarespace Stock Performance

Shares of SQSP stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.27. 411,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,297. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08. Squarespace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $34.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Squarespace in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SQSP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

About Squarespace

(Get Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

