ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,939 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after purchasing an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in ANSYS by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,953,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,855,000 after purchasing an additional 59,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $441,136,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,494,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,064,000 after acquiring an additional 150,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,955,000 after acquiring an additional 16,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.67.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $303.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $351.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.53.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,369.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,263 shares of company stock worth $22,672,660. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

