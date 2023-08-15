Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) Declares Final Dividend of $0.40

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.396 per share on Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.
Ansell Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Ansell Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ansell
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- 5 Reasons Block Stock Is a Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- AppLovin Surges After Strong Q2, Pullback Could Offer Buy Point
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Will Cloudflare See Sunny Skies On Continued Revenue Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.