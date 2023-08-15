Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Short Interest Down 24.8% in July

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the July 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anghami

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Anghami during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anghami during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anghami during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Anghami Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,847. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. Anghami has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.40.

Anghami Company Profile

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.

