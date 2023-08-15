Analyzing FIT Hon Teng (OTCMKTS:FITGF) & Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK)

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) and FIT Hon Teng (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Interlink Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 73.8% of Interlink Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Interlink Electronics and FIT Hon Teng, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interlink Electronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 FIT Hon Teng 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings and Valuation

Interlink Electronics presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 111.42%. Given Interlink Electronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Interlink Electronics is more favorable than FIT Hon Teng.

This table compares Interlink Electronics and FIT Hon Teng’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interlink Electronics $8.78 million 6.98 $1.26 million $0.09 105.11 FIT Hon Teng N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Interlink Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than FIT Hon Teng.

Profitability

This table compares Interlink Electronics and FIT Hon Teng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interlink Electronics 5.99% 7.39% 6.93% FIT Hon Teng N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Interlink Electronics beats FIT Hon Teng on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs. The company also provides multi-finger capable rugged trackpads; Force-Sensing Resistor sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. In addition, it offers human machine interface technology platforms for various applications, including vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, pressure mapping, biological monitoring, and others; and embedded firmware development and integration support services. The company serves multi-national and start-up companies, technology design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities in various markets, such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. It operates in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About FIT Hon Teng

FIT Hon Teng Limited develops, produces, and sells interconnect solutions and related products in Taiwan, the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Intermediate Products and Consumer Products. The company provides RF antenna cable and module assemblies; coaxial, internal, external, RJ, wire harness, USB, E/M, EM, flat, high speed, power, ribbon, SAS, and S-ATA cable assemblies; light source products; backplane, card, edge card, memory, high speed, input/output, power, and wire to board/board to wire connectors; sockets and terminal blocks; and wired headsets, speaker systems, and power accessories. It also engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and sale of batteries and acoustic components; manufacturing and sale of metal processing machinery and equipment; development, manufacturing, and sale of optoelectronics technology; development and testing of new energy automobiles charging systems; sale of precision mechanical and technological electronic products, optoelectronics, consumer electronics, and connectivity solutions products; research, development, production, processing, and sale of smart and automation equipment, electronic-specific and testing equipment, tools, dies, and related parts; and development of new technologies in the field of dynamic loudspeakers. In addition, the company provides optical communication modules and high-speed cables; technology transfer and consulting, and technical services; and software solutions for water consumption. It offers its products under the Belkin, Wemo, and Phyn brand names. The company was formerly known as New Wing International Holdings Limited and changed its name to FIT Hon Teng Limited in June 2013. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan. Foxconn FIT Hon Teng Limited is a subsidiary of Foxconn (Far East) Limited.

