Analyzing Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) and MCAN Mortgage (OTCMKTS:MAMTF)

MCAN Mortgage (OTCMKTS:MAMTF – Get Free Report) and Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MCAN Mortgage and Altisource Asset Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MCAN Mortgage N/A N/A N/A C$1.49 8.05 Altisource Asset Management $1.32 million 43.70 -$15.93 million ($4.87) -6.74

MCAN Mortgage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altisource Asset Management. Altisource Asset Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MCAN Mortgage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MCAN Mortgage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Altisource Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of MCAN Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MCAN Mortgage and Altisource Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MCAN Mortgage N/A N/A N/A Altisource Asset Management -130.34% N/A -9.17%

Summary

MCAN Mortgage beats Altisource Asset Management on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MCAN Mortgage

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents. The company was formerly known as MCAP Inc. and changed its name to MCAN Mortgage Corporation in September 2006. MCAN Mortgage Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Altisource Asset Management

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

