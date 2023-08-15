Analysts Set TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) PT at $23.14

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.14.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.02. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 309.58% and a negative net margin of 730.34%. TG Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 2606.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,966,374.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 654,836 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,484,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

